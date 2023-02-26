Six Malawians feared dead following bus accident in Mozambique

Six Malawians are feared dead following an accident in Mozambique involving a bus travelling from Malawi to South Africa.

The accident has occurred at Soza Kaphiri Zanji Tete Province in Mozambique.

Malawi Consul General for Tete Province Happy Saka has confirmed to the local media.

According to Saka, out of the 125 passengers in the bus, six have died on the spot while several others have sustained various degrees of injuries, including 12 who have been seriously injured.

The six who have reportedly died include four women and two children.

“The consulate can confirm to you that it is true that the accident has happened an hour ago, and dead bodies have been taken to Mwanza district hospital,” said Saka.

