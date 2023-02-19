Old Mutual donates K3m towards fashion designing, tailoring training for youth

In a bid to complement government’s efforts in creating employment opportunities amongst youths, Old Mutual Malawi has donated K3 million to Tingathe Malawi towards training 80 youths from Lilongwe in tailoring and fashion designing.

Speaking in Blantyre on Thursday during the signing of Memorandum Of Understanding, Old Mutual Group Chief Finance Officer Vera Zulu, said the gesture is because her company is so much committed to contribute towards improving access and equity in skills development trainings.

Zulu said their partnership with Tingathe started way back in 2017 and that they are glad that over this period they have together managed to graduate three cohorts of young people from peri-urban communities of Mtandire, Mtsiliza, Njewa, Senti, Kauma, Mgona, and area 49.

She said the company is concerned about the unemployment levels amongst youths in the country and added that she is so optimistic that the amount, which will benefit over 80 young people from Lilongwe who are expected to undergo a tailoring and fashion design course at Tingathe, will positively change their lives.

“As a business, we are equally concerned with the problem of unemployment, and we believe that equipping young people with vocational skills would go a long way in changing the status quo.

“This untapped human capital, if fully engaged, would contribute to the social-economic development of the country. The MDGS III further elaborates that the youth who complete secondary education and do not proceed to higher education remain unemployed due to a lack of necessary skills for the job market,” said Zulu.

The Chief Finance Officer added that they are glad that the company has through the previous cohorts played a role in shaping the future of close to 600 young people whom she said have been empowered with a skill that will help them to earn a living for the rest of their lives.

Zulu noted that individuals with skills are empowered economically to take bold steps that not only transform them but also transform their households, communities, and the nation at large, hence the donation which she said will contribute towards improved access and equity in skills development in Malawi.

The financial service provider has through Zulu asked the Tingathe management to use the money for the intended purpose so that the identified youths will benefit from this initiative and she has also encouraged the targeted beneficiaries to make the best use of this opportunity.

Receiving the donation on behalf of Tingathe Malawi was Chikondi Kaponda who thanked Old Mutual Malawi for the donation saying is timely as the 80 beneficiaries badly needed the support.

Kaponda then assured the donor that the amount will surely be used for its intended purpose, thus benefiting the 80 less privileged youths who have been identified within Lilongwe.

“We are so pleased with this Donation by Old Mutual Malawi. This will go a long way in training 80 young people in tailoring and fashion design and I want to assure them that the money will be used for its intended purpose,” said Kaponda.

ollow us on Twitter: