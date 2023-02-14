45 Ethiopians arrested in Rumphi for illegal entry

Police in Rumphi are keeping in custody 45 Ethiopians for allegedly entering the country illegally.

Eyasu Temesgen and 44 others were arrested at Bwengu on February 14, 2023 while aboard a motor vehicle.

Following a tip, the officers came across the said motor vehicle registration number KA657 Canter Lorry coming from the direction of Karonga going towards Mzuzu on the M1 Road.

Upon stopping it, the driver did not comply and instead, started cruising fast. The officers followed it, forcing the driver to stop and abandon the vehicle which was covered by a blue tarpaulin.

Upon removing the tarpaulin, the officers found out that there were 45 Ethiopians in the said vehicle.

The suspects have since been charged with the offence of illegal entry and will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, Police have instituted a manhunt for the fugitive driver and have appealed to community members who may have the information leading to the arrest of the driver to share the said information.

Further, Police are advising community members to refrain from aiding illegal immigrants as this may compromise the country’s security.