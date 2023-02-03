Kaliati says she is not bitter after being fired

Former Minister of Gender in the Tonse Alliance administration Patricia Kaliati has said she remains in good spirits despite losing her ministerial role.

The Mulanje West parliamentarian said this in an interview with Times Radio.

According to the outspoken politician, she thanks President Lazarus Chakwera and God at large for the opportunity to serve Malawians as a minister.

She added that cabinet positions are not eternal, hence it is time for others to serve the country through cabinet portfolio.

“Basi kuthokoza kumwamba, chifukwa ukamasankhidwa umaziwa kuti siku lina azakuchosanso (I thank God because when you get appointed you know that one day you will get fired)”

When asked about the status of the partnership between her party United Transformation Movement (UTM) and the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), she said all is well.

“Mgwirizano ulipo, kuchoka ine unduna sikuti mgwirizano palibe, sizikugwirizana ndi zinthu ziwiri zosiyana (The alliance is intact, being stripped of my ministerial position does not mean the working relationship between UTM and Malawi Congress Party is no more)”

The UTM secretary general is among some of the giants who have been shown the exit door from the cabinet. Some of the giants are Zodiak Broadcasting Station owner Gospel Kazako, former rights activist Timothy Mtambo and MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka.

Follow us on Twitter: