We will start all over — Pasuwa

Nyasa Big Bullets head coach Kalisto Pasuwa says he will make new additions to his squad following the departure of some members of Nyasa Big Bullets’ first team.

The People’s Team have parted ways with Misheck Seleman, Chimwemwe Idana, Isaac Badu and Babatunde Adepoju, and, likely, a few more players will also leave before the start of the season.

In an exclusive interview with club media, days after they regrouped for the 2023 season, Pasuwa revealed that Bullets would go on the market for some additions after he signed striker Maxwell Gasten Phodo and midfielder Chawanangwa Gumbo.

While admitting that it was unfortunate that he lost several players when his rebuilding exercise was taking shape, the Head Coach was quick to accept the situation, saying he would start all over to come up with another good team to compete for honours.

Idana, the 2021 Player of the Season and Best Midfielder, left the club after failing to agree to contract extension terms, while wing forward Seleman, who went to join Tanzania Prisons FC, opted not to renew his contract.

The Ghanian defender Badu, who joined the team at the start of the 2022 season, parted ways with Bullets after his two-year contract was terminated by mutual agreement. The club sold Babatunde to Venda Football Academy of South Africa 18 months into his three-and-a-half-year contract.

The club has transfer-listed centre-half Hadji Wali while attacking midfielder Mphatso Magaleta will be released on loan during the 2023/24 football season.

Said the head coach: “To the guys who left, it’s unfortunate because we were like a family, but that’s how life goes. We need to prepare ourselves without them so that we come up with a team ready to compete for honours once again.

“But again, I told you last time to say when building a team, you need time, and again with what has happened, it’s like we are building a house at the same time someone is removing bricks from the foundation. But we will start again and build again.”

Pasuwa disclosed that Bullets would hunt for central defenders to beef up his backline on the international market.

“Remember the last time we played [in the CAF] Champions League, we had some setbacks in central defence and we wanted to beef up that area. We are looking outside to get some of the players to come and strengthen the team.”

Looking to defend the Charity Shield, TNM Super League and FDH Bank Cup in the 2023 season, Bullets will also be involved in the CAF continental club competition.

This pre-season, The People’s Team will play in the International Bonanza involving Bullets and Wanderers from Malawi and UD Songo and Ferroviário de Nampula from Mozambique set to be staged at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre from 3-5 March 2023.

Source: Bullets Media