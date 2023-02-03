Maduka returns to Royal AM as head coach

Former Flames international John Maduka has been rehired by Royal AM after his failed career with Maritzburg United.

The club has confirmed taking back their ex-mentor earlier today, through their official Facebook page among other platforms.

The club posted, “welcome back coach.”

Maduka joined Maritzburg in the past year. He made the move from Royal AM, formerly known as Bloemfontein Celtic.

During his spell at Royal AM, he managed to take the team to the CAF Confederations Cup. Events turned ugly at Maritzburg as he failed to impress.

Upon his return, John is expected to resurrect Royal AM’s form. The club is clearly not playing as well as they were last season. The club finds itself 12th in the DSTV Premiership with 21 points and just three points clear of the relegation zone.

