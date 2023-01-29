Woman ordered to pay ex-lover for dumping him

A woman who broke up with her fiancé after the man had paid for her law studies has been ordered to pay the man.

The Ugandan woman identified as for Fortunate Kyarikunda has been told to pay Richard Tumwine 9.4m shillings ($2,550; £2,060, about K2.7 million)

The BBC reported the court heard that Kyarikunda and Tumwine dated for four years before the woman broke off their engagement but after the man had paid for her law studies,

Kyarikunda argued in court that her parents told her not to marry an older man.

However, Magistrate Asanasio Mukobi described the argument as “unreasonable, a misrepresentation and a fraud” saying Kyarikunda “had all the opportunity to reject the plaintiff’s love requests at the earliest point possible and avoid interfering with his financial obligations”.

Following the ruling, critics told Uganda’s Monitor newspaper that the verdict is flawed because an engagement, unlike a marriage, is not legally binding.

