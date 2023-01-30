Police officer dies at Mbiya Pool in Mulanje

A traffic police officer has died after drowning in Mbiya Pool at the foot of Mulanje Mountain.

The officer has been identified as Sergeant Malumbe of South West Regional Police Headquarters in Blantyre

Mulanje Police Spokesperson Sergeant Innocent Moses said the officer was with a fellow officer identified as Maxwell Acklen when the incident happened.

According to Moses, Malumbe stepped on a slippery stone and fell into the pool.

“Sergeant Malumbe failed to swim and his friend tried to call for help, but there was no one else close to rescue the officer,” said Moses.

Malumbe died following the incident and his body was taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre for post-mortem.

Follow us on Twitter: