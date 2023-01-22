Devotion: Exercise self control

1 Corinthians 9 verse 25: “Every man who strives in the games exercises self-control in all things. Now they do it to receive a corruptible crown, but we an incorruptible.”

Our life is a game. No one wins a game without self control.Every athlete who wants to win would exercise self control. Would know what to eat and what not to eat. They are prohibited from doing certain activities. They have definite schedule what time to wake up for training and what time to sleep and will always stick to that.

Self control entails self discipline. Following the principles whether it is convenient or not. It means restraining yourself from doing certain things even though there is a clear opportunity to do them. Entails setting rules in life and be able to follow them.

Proverbs 25 verse 28 “ A man without self control is like a city broken into and left without walls.”

As a Christian Set time for prayer and stick to it. Time to study the Word and stick to it. If you run a business or do some job, set specific time to wake up to prepare for your job or busines and stick to it. Students should have specific time for their study and stick to it. Set specific targets and stick to them.

Self control helps you make a wall that will prevent you from doing certain things. If you have it you are safe just like the person in a fence.

Self control is the fruit of the spirit(Gal 5:22-23). However, its your responsibility to exercise self control by allowing your body to subject itself to your spirit. Restrain your body from doing certain things. It’s your responsibility. God doesn’t force man. Fasting is one of the easier ways to subject your body.

Additional scriptures:

Proverbs 16:32 NET “Better to be slow to anger than to be a mighty warrior, and one who controls his temper is better than one who captures a city.”

1 Peter 4:7 “But the end of all things is near. Therefore be of sound mind, self-controlled, and sober in prayer.”

1 Corinthian 9:27 “But I give blows to my body, and keep it under control, for fear that, after having given the good news to others, I myself might not have God’s approval.”

PRAYER

Dear Father, thank you for teaching me about self control. Every day I will subject my body and exercise self control in all things. I will not be ruled by the desires of my body. I am led by the Spirit. In Jesus Name. Amen.

