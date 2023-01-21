Only 13 percent of beneficiaries have accessed NPK fertilizer in Karonga

Only 13 percent of targeted beneficiaries have accessed NPK fertilizer under the 2022/2023 Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) in Karonga.

Malawi News Agency (MANA) reported that this is according to the district’s AIP update report.

According to MANA, the report also indicates that 70 percent of the targeted population from all the six EPAs in the district have accessed maize seed and 90 percent have redeemed Urea fertilizer.

Speaking to MANA on Friday, Director of Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources for Karonga District Council, Raphael Mkisi, said there have been delays in the distribution of the inputs in some areas.

“If we can receive the inputs especially NPK fertilizer in the next two weeks, Karonga District will register a better percentage of farmers having benefited from the 2022/2023 AIP than the previous years,” Mkisi said.

He, however, added that he is impressed with the programme’s progress so far.

One of the beneficiary farmers under Mpata EPA, Johnas Mwakiru, expressed concern that he covered a long distance to access the inputs as the selling point closer in his area had run out of the inputs.

Another beneficiary under Kapolo North EPA, Augustine Njaka, commended government for ensuring that the programme is being implemented according to plan for it to achieve the desired goal.

Across the country, beneficiaries of the K180 billion program have been complaining of lack of fertilizer in selling points. Some beneficiaries have been spending days at depots in order to buy inputs.

Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa recently said the program has collapsed and is irredeemable.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24