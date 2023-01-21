Nomads announce mass clear out

Kaipa and Mlimbika

Big spenders Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have announced the release of ten players from their squad ahead of the 2023 season.

Muhammad Sulumba, Francis Mulimbika and Bongani Kaipa are among some of the names whose services are no longer at Lali Lubani.

Pilirani Mapira has also been let go by the club having joined last season from the then Mzuzu Warriors.

“The Board of Directors of Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Football Club, is informing the general public and all stakeholders that it has released the following players with immediate effect; Pilirani Mapira, Adeleke Kolawole, Bongani Kaipa, Francis Mulimbika, Joseph Balakasi, Lloyd Mugala, Ted Sumani, Aubrey Maloya, Ephraim Kondowe and Muhammad Sulumba.”

“We remain grateful to these players for their services during their stay at the club and we wish them all the best in their next endeavors,” reads the statement.

The Nomads have brought in Dalitso Khungwa, Lawrence Chaziya, Mphatso Kamanga, Christopher Kumwembe, Emmanuel Nyirenda and Gaddie Chirwa.

Wanderers have also successfully extended the contract of winger Yamikani Chester who had earlier on dumped the club after the two parties failed to reach an agreement over a new contract.

In a similar development, the 2022 Airtel Top 8 winners have also restructured their technical panel.

Albert Mpinganjira will be assisting head coach Mark Harrison whilst Alfred Manyozo has been included in the technical panel as the trainee coach.

Bob Mpinganjira has officially been made coach for the Reserves whilst Joseph Kamwendo, fresh from obtaining his CAF C Coaching License, has been named as coach for the Under 20 Youth Team.

Lawrence Majawa and Safarai Pompi have all been included in the panel to work for the Reserves and the Youth Team.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24