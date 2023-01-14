Silence on security situation irks CDEDI

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has expressed concern over the recent cases of robberies and killings across the country and the organisation has urged Homeland Minister and Malawi Police Chief Merlyne Yolamu to address Malawians on the security situation.

In an interview with this publication, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa has said such cases and others hold the likelihood of causing fears among people which is detrimental to national development.

“We are seriously concerned with the complete breakdown of security across the country. Malawians are now living in fear for their lives and property,” he said.

Namiwa’s remarks are coming as this week, there has been a spate of robberies and outright killings of innocent people.

He has since suggested that both the Minister of Homeland Security Jean Sendeza and the Inspector General of Police Merlyn Yolamu have a lot of explaining to do, and 48 hours is more than enough for Malawians to hear from these two public officers.

He is of the view that as a matter of urgency, the responsible ministry and other law enforcing agencies need to address the situation which will go a long way in taming insecurity.

The Ministry of Homeland security is facing calls to deal with a spate of robberies and attacks that have made headlines in recent weeks.

For instance this week, there have been high profile cases of insecurity including a video that shows thugs loitering around shopping malls in Lilongwe where they are reportedly to be on a routine operation of stealing from cars parked by people around the area.

Far from capital city, in Neno, some thugs have also reportedly been killed by a mob after they shot dead sales agents for a tobacco firm.

Meanwhile, Police in Lilongwe have arrested one of the suspects who was captured on CCTV following a vehicle at city mall from which he stole K6.5 million.

