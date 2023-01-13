Lulu says Malawians should wait a little longer for his collabo with Diamond

…Says he is free to work with any artist including Namadingo

Malawian singer-cum-audio producer Lulu has said his music collaboration with Tanzania’s global star Diamond Platinumz will not hit the public domain any day soon.

According to the artist, he considers the song to be big, thus he needs enough time to fine-tune the work.

In an interview with Makosana, the capital city giant said he is patient with the product because it involves big names, thus it should come out in a way that befits the artists involved.

Lulu whose real name is Lawrence Khwisa worked with the Bongo flavour star on a song which he did not disclose last year, when the Tanzanian graced his album launch.

In the interview, Khwisa added that he is free to work with any artist. This, follows rumours that he cannot collaborate on a song with Patience Namadingo who is considered to be his arch-rival on the local scene.

On 31st December, the two local artists shared the stage at Umodzi Park in the capital Lilongwe. The event, rekindled the debate about which artist is better than the other among their followers.

In a related development, a number of big name music collaborations involving Malawian artists and foreign stars are yet to be released.

Some of the impending projects in the international collabos portfolio includes: Onesimus and Nigerian Fire Boy, Tay Grin and Nigerian Joe Boy, Malinga Mafia and Jamaican Jahmiel, Namadingo and Zimbabwean Jah Prayzah.

Follow us on Twitter: