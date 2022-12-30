Construction firm fires 10 workers after they complained about working conditions

Kasi Construction Company which is constructing Nawiwawa Road in Zomba is failing to pay K1.2 million in terminal benefits to ten employees who were fired after complaining about working conditions.

On November 2, 2022, the company terminated contracts of 10 employees who allegedly told the visiting labour office inspection team about challenges that workers were facing at the company.

Speaking on Wednesday at Zomba Labour Office, Jonathan Pangani, one of the concerned workers said on this fateful day, labour officials invited everyone for a meeting to speak on working conditions and the workers lamented about unavailability of a toilet and personal protective equipment, among other challenges.

“It appears that our boss was angry that we told labour officials about our challenges; this is what might have angered management who immediately summoned us for questioning and later announced of our dismissal,” Pangani said, adding they were told that they failed to defend the company before labour officials.

District Labour Officer for Zomba, Innocent Banda, confirmed to have engaged the company on several occasions, describing management of the company as ‘stubborn.’

“Each time we remind them about the money, they keep changing tone, we will continue to engage them but should there be no compromise, we will proceed by filing case in court,” Banda said.

On the contractor’s part, Titule Msukwa, the contractor, said those sacked were not employees but rather casual labourers.

However, Msukwa who could not be drawn to divulge more details, saying the company would pay the workers at an appropriate time.

Reported by Solister Mogha



Follow us on Twitter: