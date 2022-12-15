Police recover hand of child with albinism

Malawi Police have recovered the hand of a child with albinism who was murdered on November 30 in Kasungu.

National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya says the law enforcers have also arrested five suspects in connection to the gruesome murder of the child, Talandira Chirwa.

“Among the four who have since confessed to have committed the crime are Masten Mumba who is a step-father to the deceased and Charles Chipeta who is a village head,” Kalaya said in the statement.

He identified the other suspects as Kennedy Zimba, Elton Sambo and Jeremiah Nkhoma.

Their arrest brings the number of suspects to eight. Police arrested the other three suspects,including the child’s grandmother on December 1.

The suspects will answer a charge of murder.

On November 30, Talandira Chirwa was sleeping on the same bed with her grandmother when an attacker broke into the house.

The criminal stabbed the child on the neck and chopped off the arm and went away with it.

Persons with albinism continue to live in fear in the country where a month does not go by without a person with albinism being attacked.

