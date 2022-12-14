Guard on the run after attempting to steal items worth K4.5 million

A guard working at Royal Associates in Blantyre attempted to steal company property worth K4.5 million this morning after he hired two vehicles at a taxi rank and lied to the drivers that the company was relocating to new premises hence needed to move the items.

According to Ndirande Police spokesperson, Sub Inspector Widson Nhlane, at around 10:00 hours in the morning of today, Frank Kamwendo went to Ndirande township at a taxi rank where he hired a 3 tonner Hino registration number CK266 driven by Black Kamuweluze aged 50 and a Saloon Daihatsu MJ 8496 driven by Julius Gazamiyala aged 44.

The drivers were joined by Lazarus Evasion, 28, who is also in police custody.

The guard told the drivers that their company was shifting to Blantyre and wanted to them to help in the transfer.

They started loading items such as printers, motor vehicle spare parts, motor vehicle batteries and other assorted items before the Managing Director of the company Boniface Kaligia found them packing the stolen things.

The security guard Frank Kamwendo and his brother who is yet to be identified managed to escape.

Police were alerted and quickly rushed to Nyambadwe where the vehicles were impounded and the drivers arrested.

The recovered properties which were already loaded are being kept at Ndirande Police Station.

Meanwhile, investigations to establish more on this incident are underway.

Frank Kamwendo will be charged with theft by servant once he is arrested.

Police have since asked Members of the public are urged to come forward with information about the whereabouts of Kamwendo and his brother.

Employers are being advised to do proper vetting before employing people to avoid similar incidences.

