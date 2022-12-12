Minister of Local Government  hands over Songani Market to Zomba District Council

Minister of Local Government Professor Blessings Chinsinga has appealed to those that do their business in the Songani Market to take care of the new facilities saying the market will bring income to their families and revenue to the Zomba District Council.

He was speaking when he handed over the market to the district council.

“Let me appeal for mutual understanding between the council and those that will pry their businesses on the market because l observe that government construct markets but people refuse to get into the markets to sell their commodities,” Chinsinga said and observed that this shows lack of understanding between council and traders.

On chiefs’ honoraria , the Minister said government is still working on ways in which local authorities should be paying them in line with decentralisatoin policy.

The Minister of Local Government said this arrangement will help the local authorities to pay the chiefs in good time.

In her remarks, Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa, Grave Kwelepeta expressed gratitude over the infrastructure saying this was what she asked in parliament on behalf of people in her constituency.

Kwelepeta said people in her area and traders have responsibility to care for the infrastructure now that the government constructed it for them.

Songani market which was constructed at a tune of about K933 million is in Zomba Malosa constituency, Traditional Authority Malemia.

Follow us on Twitter: