Man arrested for raping 5-year-old child

Police in Ntchisi have arrested a 27- year – old shop owner for allegedly raping a 5-year- old girl who went to his shop to buy sweets at the shop.

According to Ntchisi police deputy spokesperson, the shop owner, identified as John Nsalu, is alleged to have convinced the girl to enter into his shop while promising her more sweets. He then chased away the victim’s friends.

While in the Shop, Nsalu allegedly raped the girl three times and later threatened to kill the girl if she revealed the sexual abuse to anyone.

The matter came to light when the victim’s grandmother noticed a strange movement on the child. She asked and the victim narrated the sexual abuse.

The grandmother reported the matter to Police which led to the arrest of the culprit.

John Nsalu will appear before court soon to answer the charge of defilement contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

He hails from M’baduka Village, in Traditional Authority Kalumo’s area in the District.

