Mayamiko beat Embangweni to reach Nyasa Capital Final

Mayamiko Stars defeated Mzimba based Embangweni United 3-2 in a semifinal played on Saturday at Rumphi Stadium to reach Nyasa Capital Cup final.

Davie Tobias gave Mayamiko lead just 15 minutes into the first half after a failed pass from Embangweni United defender, so first half ended 1 nil.

Emmanuel Chumba equalized 10 minutes into the second half only for Clever Kaira to restore the lead at 75 minutes following a clever pass from Saulosi Moyo after Embangweni United keeper left his post.

Substitute Frank Chinula delivered a long volley from right wing which found its way to the net when Keeper Justin Phiri thought it was going out. United pulled another via Benjamin Banda in the last minutes of the game so it ended Mayamiko Stars 3 Embangweni United 2.

Liston Sabuli Mayamiko Stars Coach said he was happy with the win despite his porous defense.

“We have won despite that our defense was a bit porous but we will work on that, so that we can win the finals and get this Cup.” Sabuli said.

Assistant Coach for Embangweni United Christopher Chipeta said his players gave away two silly goals which proved costly.

“We gave two cheap goals though we scored two but we are out we have to go back to review our season.” Chipeta said.

Mayamiko Stars will wait for the winner between Kadona Stars and Chitipa United who will battle it out today.

