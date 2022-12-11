UNIMA bows down to employees’ demands

University of Malawi (UNIMA) Council has reversed its decision to stop payment of retirement benefits to members of staff following protests from the employees.

On 29 November, the university council shocked staff when it announced a decision to stop service gratuity that staff members get as terminal benefits upon retirement.

Employees, most of whom have worked for the university for many years, protested and, through their lawyer Timothy John Chirwa, threatened to take further action if the council refused to reverse the decision.

Following the demands, the council has said it will not go ahead with plans to stop the payments.

In a letter dated 8 December and addressed to the employees lawyer, UNIMA council’s lawyer Mbendera and Nkhono Associates said the council has made the decision after considering all the relevant factors surrounding the matter and the demands made by the employees

“The council has reversed its resolution stopping the payment of service gratuity to all members of staff on tenure including (including your clients) with immediate effect.

“We wish to further advise that our client will in due course communicate to your clients the way forward on the issues raised in your letter,” the lawyer said.

Follow us on Twitter: