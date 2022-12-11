Sunbird partners ICAM

In a bid to strengthen the already existing business relationship, hotel chain, Sunbird Hotels & Resorts, has partnered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM) through their flagship loyalty program, the Sunbird Premier Club Membership where ICAM members will enjoy various privileges and benefits upon joining the loyalty program.

Speaking during partnership unveiling ceremony at Sunbird Hotel in Lilongwe on Thursday, Sunbird’s Head of Sales, Marketing & Distribution Temwa Kanjadza said the Sunbird Premier Club, under platinum level allows members to earn three free night vouchers on joining membership, as well as earn two free nights for every ten nights spent at any Sunbird Hotel or Resort.

According to Kanjadza, other membership benefits include great value and massive discounts on rooms and meals, gym membership, free access to Malawian airport and selected international VIP lounges, free swimming pool access.

Sunbird Hotels & Resorts Head of Finance Samson Mwale said they were excited to add more value to their already existing relationship.

“We are proud to further consolidate our relationship with ICAM through this partnership; ICAM is an institution that has made strides in growing a profession which is adding value to the economy and the tourism industry because of the various key decisions that are made by accountants.

“The members for ICAM are our patrons across our hotels and resorts, we appreciate their business, and therefore it was key that together with ICAM we reward their members and our patrons with a discounted price for entry level so that they can enjoy the benefits of the program,” he said.

Mwale added that they believe that the partnership will benefit both Sunbird and ICAM and they are looking forward to growing their reciprocal relationship.

In his remarks, President of ICAM Council, Chattered Accountant Moffat Ngalande said the partnership is a symbol that their relationship with Sunbird brand is progressing well.

“We have been in partnership with Sunbird brand for a long time and this is one of those steps of Maturity and introducing this loyalty reward program to us is a reason enough for us to smile,” he said.

