Immigration warns against fraudsters

The country’s Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has warned the general public against fraudsters who are collecting money from job seekers saying they are recruiting officers for the department.

This is according to a public notice which the department has released on Tuesday October 25 which has asked people to be vigilant with fraudsters who are impersonating as recruitment officials from the department.

The department through the notice says they are not currently recruiting new officers and says if this was true, the public would have known the issue through newspapers and radios which they say are their formal announcement outlets.

“The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services wishes to inform the general public that they should be vigilant against some fraudsters who are impersonating as recruiting officials from the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.

“In view of the development, we wish to clearly advise the citizenry that immigration recruitment announcements is done formally through mainstream media (print and electronic platforms,” reads part of the notice.

The department has since urged Malawians to desist from giving the fraudsters money or complying with their guidance and says the public should report to relevant authorities should they experience such incidences.

According to the department, the matter has been reported to the Malawi Police Service who are said to have launched investigations into the matter.

