African Butter: Onesimus scoops best artist of the year award

Malawian afro pop star, Onesimus, has added another trophy to his shelf after bagging the best artist of the year 2022 award for the Southern Africa at the Zikomo Africa Awards.

Onesimus who was born Armstrong Kalua was nominated for the best artist of the year award alongside Katia Venssa from Mozambique, Topcheri, Dama Monique, ML Musik both from Namibia, Samantha from Botswana, Skhokho from South Africa, Kay Bizzy, Rich Figo from Zambia and Taylor Jaye from Malawi.

However, the ‘Solomon’ hitmaker, outshined these nine nominees and was recognized as the Zikomo Africa Awards’ best artist of the year 2022 in Southern Africa at a ceremony which was held in Lusaka, Zambia Wednesday night.

In an interview with Malawi24, Onesimus who made headlines after becoming the first Malawian artist to win Best Male Artist award at Afrima Awards in 2018, said this has been possible with support from his fans.

He said the international accolade will motivate him to continue crafting good pieces and he has assured his fan base to expect nothing but best hits ever.

“First before most, I should say I feel great to have received this international award. Thank you so much for everyone that voted for me, shown me support until the very last end of the closing date of the Awards.

“2022 has been a great year for me and as you know am preparing to release my EP. Going forward I want my fans to expect nothing but best music. I just wanna sing for them, perform for them and make good music for them,” reacted Onesimus.

Several renowned Malawian musicians including Tay Grin and Piksy, just to mention but a few, have joined the public in congratulating the ‘Panado’ star for winning the award.

Meanwhile, the development has seen Onesimus fans shining on Patience Namadingo’s fans since there have been a ’bitter rivalry’ between the two fan bases as each side believes their favourite musician is worth all the glory in music circles.

Zikomo Africa Awards is an International Award ceremony that acknowledges and celebrates individuals and organisations who are contributing positively and doing well in various industries, Arts and Entrepreneurship inclusive

The Zikomo Awards also recognises Humanitarians who are contributing well by helping the needy in communities.

