More dead bodies found near mass grave in Mzimba

Police say they have found more dead bodies in Mtangatanga Forest in Mzimba near the mass grave in which 25 bodies of Ethiopian migrants were found yesterday.

Mzimba police Station Officer Horace Chabuka says four bodies were found this morning a few meters from the first mass grave.

“The bodies have been partially eaten by hyenas and we will bury them together with the other 25 bodies,” he said.

Homeland Security Minister Jean Sendeza visited the forest today where she described the incident as unfortunate and shocking.

She added that pathologist Dr Charles Dzamalala is expected to arrive in Mzimba today to conduct postmortem on the bodies to reveal cause of death.

Sendeza has since warned that her ministry will deal with people who are corrupt and are aiding the foreigners to enter the country illegally.

It is suspected that the Ethiopian nationals died in a van while being smuggled to Dedza district where they cross into Mozambique on their way to South Africa.

Police said yesterday that they have managed to intercept 221 immigrants since January this year.

