UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns

Six weeks after she became British Prime Minister, Liz Truss has today announced her resignation after failing to deliver on promises she made in the race for leadership.

The Prime Minister’s policies triggered economic turmoil, sharply divided the party and saw her lose trust.

A week ago, Truss was forced to sack her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and abandon her economic programme which included vast tax cuts.

Speaking today outside the door of her Number 10 Downing Street office, Truss accepted she has not delivered on the promises she made.

“I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” she said.

She added that she will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is chosen.

She further said that her party, The Conservative party, will hold a leadership election to be completed within a week.

The opposition Labour party, however, has called for an immediate general election.

“The Tories cannot respond to their latest shambles by yet again simply clicking their fingers and shuffling the people at the top without the consent of the British people. We need a general election – now,” opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer said in a statement.