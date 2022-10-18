Joyce Banda’s son Roy Kachale leaves PP role

Roy Kachale Banda, former president Joyce Banda’s son, has left his position as Peoples Party (PP) Vice President for Eastern Region and the party has since appointed a replacement.

Banda has been assigned a diplomatic role months after being fired as Minister of Industry in President Lazarus Chakwera’s cabinet.

Publicity Secretary, Ackson Kalaile Banda, has confirmed in a statement, saying Kachale has “voluntarily paved way.”

He added that the party has since appointed Lawrence Denezio Bisika as Acting Vice President for the Eastern Region.

“Earlier, the party’s Eastern Region unanimously endorsed him to the position as replacement for Honourable Roy Akajuwe Banda who has voluntarily paved way to attend to other national duties.

“Peoples Party wishes Hon Bisika the best as he undertakes the noble duty of deepening the party’s contribution towards Malawi’s democracy,” said Banda.

It remains unclear if the party will feature a Presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2025 general elections as at present it is one of the partners in the Tonse Alliance.

Peoples Party governed Malawi from April 2012 to May 2014 following the death of Bingu wa Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party.

Former President Joyce Banda is the current president of the PP which she founded while she was Vice President of Malawi before becoming President in 2012.

