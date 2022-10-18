Elephant kills wildlife assistant at Vwaza Game Reserve

A 29-year old Parks and Wildlife Assistant has died after being attacked by an elephant at Kabira area near Vwaza Game Reserve in Rumphi.

The deceased has been identified as Pemphero Tambala of Malonda Village under Traditional Authority Makwangwala in Ntcheu district.

According to Rumphi Police spokesperson Sergeant Tupeliwe Kabwilo, it is reported that on October 17, 2022, at around 0700hrs, Tambala who was a Parks and Wildlife Assistant was among game rangers driving back elephants which were outside the game reserve.

In the course of the task, the elephant charged and pounced on him and he got injured severely.

Tambala was taken to Rumphi District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem conducted established that death was due to loss off blood secondary by severe injuries on the body.