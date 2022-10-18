Global Fund donates 41 vehicles worth K1.3 billion to Ministry of Health

Global Fund through Program Implementation Unit (PIU) has handed over a fleet of 41 utility vehicles worth K1.3 billion to Ministry of Health.

The vehicles have been bought for all councils in the country for the transportation of COVID-19, HIV and Malaria materials in districts.

Speaking after receiving the vehicles, Minister for Health, Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, thanked the Global Fund for timely support and for always being there to support health initiatives in Malawi.

Chiponda also encouraged the district council staff to use the vehicle for their intended purposes and to stop abusing them.

“It is a known fact that hospitals and disease programs in the country face many challenges to coordinate implementation of HIV, Malaria and Covid-19 interventions. For this reason, every public hospital, including our central hospitals have received at least one utility vehicle. Particularly, the Department of HIV/AIDS lobbied for utility vehicles to ensure uninterrupted HIV services in the communities through mobile clinics. I am also pleased to mention that the CCM and the Presidential Covid-19 task force have received a vehicle each,” said Chiponda.

The Minister has assured the Global Fund and other development partners that Government will do everything possible to closely monitor the use of these vehicles to ensure that all the resources are used prudently and achieve the desired goals.

Global Fund Senior Portfolio Manager Osian Jones said his organisation will make sure that the health service delivery in Malawi is not affected due to transportation.

Representing the councils Dr. Westain Nyirenda, Director for Health and Social Services for Rumphi has pledged to put the vehicles to good use and ensure regular maintenance for longer sustenance of the vehicles.

