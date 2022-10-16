Teddy’s debut album on the cards

RNB maestro Teddy has announced that he will be dropping his debut album “Makadi” later this month, after two years of working on the collection.

The singer has said the music collection which has a number of soul touching tunes, will be unleashed on 27th October.

Makadi explores the duality of life, with a number of songs themed around the ups and downs of life.

The Mtima hitmaker has featured a total of 8 artists in the album. On the production part, the album passed through the hands of 10 producers.

“I’ll share the tracklist in due time but I believe everyone did a brilliant job when they delivered their performances on Makadi,” he said

The former E-wallet talent show contestant has a number of hit songs. He is considered by some to be one of the most talented artists of his generation.

As such, his impending debut album has created high expectations from the receiving end.

