Youth in Mzuzu move to address mental health issues

A Mzuzu-based non-governmental organization, Youth Mental Health Warrior (YMHW), has organized a mental health summit to address the various mental health issues in Malawi.

The event will be held on Monday, 17th October, 2022 at Chenda Hall in Mzuzu.

According to YMHW Executive Director, Buxton Emmanuel, the event will bring together a range of professionals from across the spectrum of mental health services to share their knowledge.

“We will discuss a lot of issues concerning mental health. We are hopeful that people will benefit a lot from this summit,” he said.

“Those who have registered are the ones to attend the event,” he added.

Commenting on the development, Mental Health Expert, Precious Makiyi, said the summit has come at the right time as the country is experiencing a surge in mental health cases.

According him, mental health issues mainly affect young people, which is a threat to the country’s development.

“Individuals living with serious mental illness face an increased risk of having chronic medical conditions hence they cannot make notable development in the country,” Makiyi said.

“Therefore, the summit that Youth Mental Health Warrior has organized deserves more support,” he added.

Youth Mental Health Warrior, among others, focuses on promoting youth’s mental health well-being.

In Malawi over the past three years, there has been a noted rise in suicide cases.

Last week, Saint John of God Hospitaller Services said over the past five months it has recorded one million cases of suicide thoughts at its facilities in Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

