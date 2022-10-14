20-year-old arrested for personating medical doctor at Queens

Police in Blantyre have arrested Tadala Sambani, 20, after she was seen in full medical personnel attire at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital moving from one office to another like a hospital employee.

Blantyre Police spokesperson Peter Mchiza said Sambani has been arrested on allegation that she has committed an offence of personating a public servant.

According to reports from Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, Sambani was for some days seen in full medical personnel attire at the facility moving from one office to another just like any other employee at the place but no one had knowledge about her.

On 13 October 2022, she was as well seen within the premises putting on her usual Medical Assistant Uniform.

One of the medical Officers at the facility suspected her and ordered security personnel to call her into the office for investigation.

In the first place, the suspect told them that she was an intern doing her practicals at the Hospital.

When the security officials tried to confirm this with the office responsible for internship at the Hospital, Sambani changed the tune and and revealed that she was just an imposter.

Police were informed and she was arrested immediately.

She is currently in Police Custody waiting to appear before the court to answer the charge accordingly.

Police in Blantyre are reminding Hospital managers to be extra vigilant so as to prevent criminals from entering their working places.

Tadala Sambani comes from Bangwe in the area of Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre District.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24