Devotion: Sin shouldn’t take dominion

Rom 6:11-14 WEB“ 11 Thus consider yourselves also to be dead to sin, but alive to God in Christ Jesus our Lord. 12 Therefore don’t let sin reign in your mortal body, that you should obey it in its lusts. 13 Also, do not present your members to sin as instruments of unrighteousness, but present yourselves to God, as alive from the dead, and your members as instruments of righteousness to God. 14 For sin will not have dominion over you. For you are not under law, but under grace.”

Don’t allow sin to have any dominion over you.

Psa 119:9,11 “How can a young man keep his way pure? By living according to your word…. I have hidden your word in my heart, that I might not sin against you.”

When you live according to the Word of God, you live a pure life. When you hide His Word in your heart, you hate sin. All the time, you should not live according to the lusts of the flesh or dictates of this world. Live according to the Word. Do not present your members to sin as instruments of unrighteousness but rather have the Word of God in you and live according to such.

When your mind is filled with filthy stuff, sin is inevitable. That is why it is important to renew the mind with the Word of God.

Rom 12:2 “Don’t be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may prove what is the good, well-pleasing, and perfect will of God.”

Use the Word of God to renew your mind to be thinking good all the time. Renewed mind doesnt sin easily.Unrenewed mind, sins easily. Therefore renew your mind or soul with the Word.

James 1:21 “Therefore, putting away all filthiness and overflowing of wickedness, receive with humility the implanted word, which is able to save your souls.”

Guard your heart for it is the source of issues in your life (Pro 4:23)

However If you find yourself that you have sinned, we have an advocate Jesus. Through Him, you can receive forgiveness and continue living a pure life.

1Jon 2:1 “My little children, I write these things to you so that you may not sin. If anyone sins, we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ, the righteous.”

Don’t continue living in sin deliberately. Joh 8:11 …“Jesus said, “Neither do I condemn you. Go your way. From now on, sin no more.”

CONFESSION: I live above sin and every evil dictates in this world. Greater is he who is in me than the one who is in the world.I choose to live according to the Word of God. All the days, I will hide His Word so that I cannot sin against Him In Jesus Name.Amen.