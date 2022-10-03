CBOs in Zomba get soap making training

Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa, Grace Kwelepeta has called on National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) and other lending institutions to lend money to Community Based Organisations (CBOs) so that they can do small scale enterprises to sustain their activities.

Kwelepeta said this when she opened soap making training for the youths and women in the CBOs at Traditional Authority Malemia’s area in Zomba Malosa.

“It’s better to teach a person how to fish rather than giving him fish,” she added, saying this was the reason she thought of organizing soap making training for the CBOs.

She therefore asked finance leading institutions such to lend money CBOs finances that should allow them to buy soap making machines and other accessories.

The parliamentarian also appealed to the youth and women to be dedicated to what they learnt so that they should become productive.

CBO network chairperson for Malemia area, Peter Chipala also appealed to the trained youth and women to make use of the soap making knowledge and skill to ensure sustainability of their respective CBOs.

He therefore commended Kwelepeta for deciding to facilitate the soap making among the CBOs.

Lucy Kalinde, one of those that learnt soap making said she will make use of the knowledge and skills to improve their living standards and those of the needy in her area.

She also called on the fellow women to be more focused in their soap making enterprises to ensure they make good gains.

About 15 CBOs within Malosa attended the soap making training.