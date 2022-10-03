Busy Signal lights up Sand Music Festival: Says he feels at home in Malawi

Jamaican Reggae Dancehall star lived up to word at this year’s Sand music festival which took place from Friday to Sunday at Kambiri Beach in Salima where he offered an energetic and massive performance in the early hours of Sunday.

Busy signal performed for close to two hours at the 2022 sand music festival and it was one of the best performances as the fans were thrilled with the artist energy on the stage and his verve in dancing and singing.

Busy signal performed live with his full band and he dished out several songs including Miss You, Gambler, Dreams of Brighter Days and Reggae Music Again.

Speaking on the stage in the early hours of Sunday, Busy Signal said it was pleasure to perform in Malawi again, the love is so much here and he really feels at home.

” I am so honoured to be here tonight and it’s a pleasure for me to perform again at Sand Music Festival, I can see the excitement around here the love you have for me it’s too much, I don’t take this for granted. Big up to all the fans here you really come through and you are the main reason why this is happening,” said Busy Signal.

There was a huge turnout of people at Kambiri Beach in Salima and the people really had a great time and enjoyed the show with performances by Busy Signal, Yo Maps and Harmonize as well as local artists.

Yo Maps also performed at the festival for one and half hour and it was another massive performance by the Zambian Star as he performed some of his songs including Blessing follow me, Mr romantic, Finally and Pick it up.

Yo maps also performed live and this was another thing that impressed fans at the festival. The Zambian star entertained the fans at the festival with his performance and also dancing moves.

He then called on Eli Njuchi on stage where they announced a collaboration and the two also performed Eli’s trending song Gugugu.

Tanzanian star Harmonize also performed at the festival for one and half hour and it was another energetic and massive performance where he performed his hit songs like Matatizo, Happy Birthday, Kwangwalu and other songs just to mention a few.

All artists who were lined up performed including local artists like Gwamba, Kelly Kay, Lulu, Eli Njuchi, Driemo, Skeffa Chimoto and other artists.

Speaking at the event, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Culture Chancy Simwaka hailed the role which events such as the Sand Music Festival play to Country’s economy.

Simwaka noted that the Sand Music Festival attracts both local and international tourists a thing which boosts the Country’s economy.

He further noted that part from generating resources to the country in general, the festival also had an impact to families, business people and community members surrounding Kambiri Beach had the opportunity to do their business at the event.

In his remarks, Sand Music Festival Director Lucius Banda said the three-day music festival was a success despite starting on a bad note.

“Overall the festival was good. There were a number of challenges but we understand we were doing this festival for the first time at Kambiri, so here and there we had challenges in terms of the venue. It was a good festival and one of the best thou a number of things were a bit difficult, a little bit compromised and on those small itches we apologize.

“We started on a bad note due to some challenges but overall the festival was a success and I am very impressed with the huge turnout of the people at the festival. This is just showing that Malawians really love this festival,” said Banda.

One of the people who attended the festival Mabvuto Misomali described the festival as one of the best and said the performance of Busy Signal really impressed him.

“I am impressed with the festival especially the performance of Busy Signal, it was very energetic, this is what we call a live performance, I am happy am going home very satisfied and 35000 was really worth it I can’t complain,” said Misomali.