FHD Bank hands over K190 million customized bus to Flames

FDH Financial Holdings Limited has today fulfilled the pledge of a state of the art bus to the Flames after the bank handed over a MK190 million Yutong Custom bus to Football Association of Malawi at the bank’ headquarters in Blantyre.

FDH Financial Holdings Limited says the bank remains committed to continuing the long partnership with Football Association of Malawi to ensure that football continues to develop in the country.

The remarks were made by the Bank’s chief executive officer William Mpinganjira during the handover ceremony to the Flames which they pledged after the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Mpinganjira said his company is very happy to have current progressive partnership with FAM hence the promise for a prolonged stay with the country’s soccer governing body.

“When we were in Cameroon, the team performed beyond our expectations and when we reached the Round of 16, we sat down to discuss how best we could reward the players for the job well done and we made a pledge to buy them a bus as official sponsors of the team.”

“This bus is one of the newly manufactured and it has cost us MK190 million in order for the Flames to get this custom made coach to promote and encourage the players to keep on doing well for the nation. As FDH, we remain committed to developing football in Malawi. It’s a long term commitment and we are going nowhere because we believe in collective responsibility for us to achieve more as a nation,” he said.

On his part, FAM President Walter Nyamilandu was left speechless with the latest gesture from the bank, saying as an association, they never saw it coming.

“Grateful to FDH Bank for this gesture. They have been supporting the Flames by honoring their contract and they owed us nothing because they have always been there for us but giving us a bus is something which we never saw it coming. As FAM, we will never leave FDH alone, we are with them throughout,” he said.

According to Nyamilandu, the bus will first be used by the Beach Soccer team which qualified for Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations finals which will be hosted by Mozambique later this year.

“This bus will firstly be used by Beach Soccer team which leaves for Mozambique for the tournament. We don’t want to use a plane, we want to use this machine so that we enjoy the journey so we are very thankful to FDH for the timely response,” he added.

Some Flames players were also part of the ceremony and their representative was Vice Captain Stanley Sanudi who said it is ‘an honor’ to have FDH as the official sponsor.

“On behalf of my fellow players, I would to thank FDH for this gesture. They pledged when we were at Afcon and today, they have fulfilled it, it an honor to have them as our partners and this has motivated us to do well in the future,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Malawi National Council for Sports through its Acting Executive Secretary Shepherd Boma has hailed FDH for honoring their pledge.

“Today, we have experienced the magical power of sport. As government, we are very grateful to FDH for honoring their pledge and for their continued support towards football and sports in general. This signifies one thing, this Bank is indeed the bank for Malawians and we should always be proud of what they have been doing for all the sporting disciplines in Malawi,” he said.

He also revealed that MRA gave a waiver on the bus.

