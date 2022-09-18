Tumaini Letu launches crowdfunding campaign ahead of Tumaini Festival 2022

Tumaini Letu, the organization behind the famous annual Tumaini Festival at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to source money for the festival’s 8th edition that will take place from 3rd to 6th November, 2022.

According to the founder and director of the organization, Tresor Nzengu Mpauni widely known as Menes La Plume, Tumaini Festival is a free of charge event hence the approach to raise the funds.

“Yes, we have launched a crowdfunding campaign to support the 8th edition of Tumaini Festival which will take place from 3rd to 6th November 2022 at the Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Malawi,” he said.

Menes added: “Being a free of charge event, we need your help and support to make this year’s festival a reality. With only 20 days to go, we believe that together we can make an amazing festival that will bring hope to many.”

The founder and director of Tumaini Letu is requesting well-wishers to click on the link below to the crowdfunding campaign below to make their contribution.

Crowdfunding link : https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/tumaini21/tumaini-festival-2022-at-dzaleka-refugee-camp?ref=project_build

Established in 2014, Tumaini is the world’s first festival held within a refugee camp; it is an extraordinary large-scale cultural event held annually inside Dzaleka Refugee Camp; the festival was created and produced by the refugees and the host communities.

Its goal is to promote intercultural harmony, foster mutual understanding, and create a peaceful coexistence between the refugees and the Malawian people.

The festival also boosts the economy of refugees by transforming Dzaleka into a touristic destination, attracting thousands of domestic and international tourists to the camp.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24