Mangochi holds Interdenominational youth conference

Over 400 youths from different Christian denominations in Mangochi gathered at the Mangochi Assemblies of God, Faith Temple for an interdenominational youth conference on Saturday.

Guest Speaker, Pastor Lucas House of the International New Creation Ministries called on the youth delegates to take an active role in preaching the gospel.

He said youth in Mangochi have the gift to evangelize and bring the world to salvation.

“Youths from other parts of the world have everything in life unlike youths in Malawi but youth in Malawi should seek the face of Jesus,” Pastor House added.

Pastor House who is based in United States called on the youths to resist behaviours that contradict their Christian faith.

He therefore challenged the youth in Mangochi to make a difference by reaching out to many souls with the gospel of Jesus Christ

District level organising committee chairperson, Joseph Chiwede said he was satisfied with the youths’ turnout and their participation.

He said youths need such gatherings because conferences provide a rare opportunity for youth of different denominations to discuss their roles and responsibilities in their respective churches.

“We need such conferences because such conferences reminds youths their roles and responsibilities in evangelism,” Chiwede added.

He then called on individuals and Organisations of good will to support youth conferences with finances and other resources to ensure such conferences continue for youths spiritual growth.

A youth delegates from St Andrew’s Anglican Church, Fred Chikopa said the youth conference was timely because most of the youths are on end of the term school holiday that provide them enough time to rooter around.

He called on youths never to depart from Christian faith saying youths have to role to play in their respective churches considering that they’re leaders in making.

Pastor Lucas House who is based in US was accompanied to the Mangochi youth conference by Pastor Steven Kaunjika who is the lnternational New Creation Ministry Country Director in Malawi