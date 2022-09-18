Chakwera gives lecture at University ranked lower than UNIMA

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has delivered a keynote lecture at Lipscomb University in the US. The university is ranked below the University of Malawi in some of the world ranking tables for universities.

President Chakwera is in the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly and on Friday he started his engagements with a keynote address at Lipscomb University.

Lipscomb is a private, Christian liberal arts institution located in the heart of Nashville, Lipscomb University. On Webometrics Ranking of World Universities, Lipscomb is ranked 5633, lower than the University of Malawi which is ranked 4513.

Malawians on social media have ridiculed the president for carrying out duties meant for minister.

“With all due respect your Excellency, you went all the way to do a minister’s job? These little achievements should be under the minister’s office. We need real investments, otherwise our taxes are being misused,” said one person commenting on the State House Facebook page.

The event at Lipscomb University was held in Chakwera’s honour by the Chikondi Health Foundation and the Sarah Walker Foundation at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee which work together to mobilize funds for Blessings Hospital in Malawi.

In his address at the university, Chakwera spoke about Malawi 2063’s Vision of becoming a self-reliant nation and emphasized the need for US donors to partner with more health facilities in Malawi like Blessings Hospital in pursuit of that vision.

According to State House Malawi, Chakwera further said that an investment in Malawi’s health sector is a contribution to the human capital development of the country, which is one of the enablers of Malawi’s national vision, thus ensuring that the people of Malawi, whom he described as Malawi’s greatest treasure, are empowered to leverage the natural resources bestowed upon them for their own advancement.

Chakwera will address the UNGA next week and he is expected back in Malawi on October 2 this year.