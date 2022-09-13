Two Sientas collide killing three people and injuring 14 others in Nkhata Bay

Three people have died while 14 others have sustained various injuries following a head on collision involving two Sientas, one carrying eight passengers and another carrying nine passengers, on Monday evening in Nkhata Bay District.

The accident which involved two Sienta motor vehicles registration number CP 10071 and BZ 4933, driven by Vitras Kaunda, 28, and James Wasili, 40, respectively happened at Strabag Campsite which is over half a kilometre from Mpamba Trading Centre.

It is reported that the driver of the motor vehicle registration number CP 10071, Vitras Kaunda, was driving from Mzuzu heading Nkhata Bay direction along Nkhata Bay-Mzuzu M5 road with 8 passengers on board.

Upon arrival at Strabag Campsite, as Kaunda was trying to overtake another vehicle, he eventually collided with another Sienta motor vehicle registration number BZ 4933, driven by James Wasili, who was coming from the opposite direction carrying 9 passengers on board.

Following the impact, the driver of the motor vehicle registration number BZ 4933, James Wasili, and two female passengers who were in his vehicle and not yet identified were pronounced dead upon arrival at Nkhata Bay District Hospital.

The rest of the passengers sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Nkhata Bay District Hospital while the two motor vehicle have been extensively damaged.

Meanwhile, police in the district are urging drivers and all road users to make sure they always observe traffic rules and regulations to avoid such accidents.

However, social media users have faulted traffic police saying the police receive K3000 every trip on Mzuzu – Nkhata-bay road from unroadworthy Sienta or minibuses.

James Wasili, who was the driver of Sienta motor vehicle registration number BZ 4933 hailed from Mgolozera Village whereas the survived driver of Sienta motor vehicle registration CP 10071, Vitras Kaunda, comes from Kholola Village, both from Traditional Authority Mkumbira in Nkhata Bay District.

