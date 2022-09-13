Teenager kills shop owner in Ntchisi

Tasowana has confirmed

An 18-year-old boy, Chancy Chimpezayani, has been arrested in Ntchisi on suspicion that he killed a 25-year-old shop owner by hitting him on the head with a stone.

Public Relations Officer for Ntchisi Police Station Sergeant Yohane Tasowana has confirmed the arrest of Chancy Chimpezayani.

Sergeant Tasowana told Malawi24 that Chancy Chimpezayani is alleged to have assaulted to death Jaremoti Fulani at Mkambisi Village in Traditional Authority Kalumo in Ntchisi District.

He further said that on the night of September 6, 2022, Fulani was at his shop in the village when the suspect together with his two siblings started insulting him.

Fulani then went outside his shop in order to chase them out of the place. However, the suspect took a stone and hit him on the head.

Fulani later sustained a deep cut wound and fell down unconscious before the suspect fled to unknown destination.

He was later rushed to Ntchisi District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem examination conducted at the hospital indicated that death was caused due to head injuries.

Community members from Mkambisi Village went wild after hearing the death of Fulani and set the houses of the three on fire and completely demolished them.

Police, through its Criminal Investigations Department managed to arrest the suspect at Linga Trading Centre in Kasungu where he was hiding.

He will appear before court soon to answer a charge of murder which is contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code.

Chancy Chimpezayani, hails from Mkambisi Village in Traditional Authority Kalumo in Ntchisi District.

