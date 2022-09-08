New Norwegian ambassador presents letters to Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera has today received letters of credence from the incoming Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway Ms Ingrid Marie Mikelsen.

The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Lilongwe was formally opened in 1999 and since then the Kingdom of Norway has been a reliable partner in the areas of health, food security, education, gender equality, arts, climate change and many others.

Speaking after presenting the papers, Ingrid Marie Mikelsen said the government of Norway is happy to strengthen the bond between the two countries in areas of education, health and ending corruption.

“It was a pleasure to meet with his the President today it was a beautiful ceremony both outside and inside. With his Excellency I have discussed the long term bilateral relationship between our two countries. We have had an embassy here since 2000 we support the Malawi mission we align our priorities with the Government of Malawi. We are in the sectors of health, education, agriculture and governance and we are pleased to see the efforts by the Government of Malawi to fight corruption which we think is harmful to development,” said Mikelsen.

In her remarks, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo said Norway has been supporting Malawi with the necessary support especially achieving the Malawi 2063 agenda and also supporting Malawi through various projects.

Mikelsen has replaced Ambassador Steinar Egil Hagen.

