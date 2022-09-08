Woman gets 6 years in jail for scalding man

Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate Court on Wednesday sentenced 26-year-old Fanny Thom to 6 years in prison with hard labour for pouring hot water over a man due to misunderstandings at Linguwe Village Traditional Authority Katuli in the district.

The court heard through state Prosecutor Sub Inspector Ezekiel Kalunga that, the victim in the afternoon of August 12, 2022 went to collect debt from his friend who happened to be the convict’s neighbour but unfortunately he did not find him at home.

The victim requested the convict to deliver the message on his behalf once her neighbour returned home, a thing which angered the convict to the extent that the two picked a quarrel.

Prosecutor Kalunga added that, in the heat of the argument, Fanny took a pot of hot water from the fire and poured it onto the back of the victim.

The neighbours rushed him to Ngapani Health Centre where he was referred to Mangochi District Hospital before being further referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre where he was admitted for three weeks due to severe burns.

In mitigation, Fanny who pleaded guilty asked for leniency and apologized for her actions before saying that her kids would suffer if sent to jail.

In his submission, prosecutor Kalunga reminded the court that the victim went through hell and his life was at risk because of the convict’s cruel behaviour.

Kalunga also added that it was strange that human rights organizations are silent on the matter but if the perpetrator was a man they would have made loud noises to condemn the act hence prayed for a stiffer sentence.

Passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe concurred with the state hence the 6-year sentence to serve as a lesson to other women.

Fanny hails from Mchenga Village, Traditional Authority Mbawela in Thyolo.

