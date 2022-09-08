Chisa Mbele told to appear in court for calling women judges ugly

Justice of Appeal Ivy Kamanga says social media commentator Joshua Chisa Mbele should appear in court for calling women judges ugly.

The judge is hearing the case in which the state wants the Supreme Court of Appeal to stay a High Court ruling which referred Mbele’s defamation case to the Constitutional Court.

Mbele was not in court because the matter was being heard in chamber, according to his lawyer, Gilbert Khonyongwa.

However, Justice Kamanga said Mbele should be physically in court during hearing of the case.

“According to Senior State Advocate Limbikani Msiska, Justice of Appeal Ivy Kamanga wants to have Mbele in court when hearing the state’s application because he said in one of his Facebook posts that women judges are ugly,” Times360 reported.

In a Facebook post in June this year, Chisa Mbele complained about his arrests and suggested that he should marry a judge in order to have already signed court orders restraining police from arresting him.

He then added that it would be difficult to find a beautiful judge.

Mbele, who is renowned for political satire and encryptic posts, later deleted the post and apologised heartfeltly, saying he had received many complaints.

In the defamation case, Mbele is being accused of defaming Malawi Defence Force Commander General Vincent Nundwe.

The social media influencer was arrested after he posted on Facebook earlier this year a document alleging that Nundwe corruptly sourced money from businessman Zuneth Sattar. Mbele deleted the post a few minutes after posting it.

