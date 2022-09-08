15-year-old boy arrested for sex with 12-year-old girl

Police in Blantyre have arrested a 15-year-old Standard 7 learner for having sex on two occasions with a 12-year-old girl, who is in Standard 6.

According to Blantyre Police Station deputy spokesperson Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, reports indicate that, during the month of August, 2022 the boy fell in love with the girl at a school which they both attend.

During this period, it is alleged that the two children had sexual intercourse twice.

On August 31, 2022, the victim left her home for school but did not return.

This then prompted her mother to institute a search for her, but to no avail, until the girl returned home the following day on September 1, 2022.

Upon being asked about her whereabouts, the girl revealed that she had spent the night at the suspect’s house whom she was dating.

The matter was reported to Kabula Police Unit, where the victim was referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

The boy will appear before court to answer the charge of defilement of a girl under the age of 16 which contravenes section 138 of the Penal Code.

