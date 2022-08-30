Breaking: Bushiri’s Rainbow TV closing for good

Private Television owned by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, Rainbow TV, is closing for good. This comes after its licence was revoked by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA).

Information that Malawi24 has sourced indicates that Rainbow will be closing shop at the expiration of the period that it was given by MACRA. A source has disclosed that political forces are suspected of being at the centre of the closure.

“It is not just the license. The TV station offered to settle that. There is politics at play,” said the source.

Information further indicates that all media activities related to Rainbow Television will also shut down.

