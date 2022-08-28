Gaba earns his first man of the match award at Amazulu

Malawi international Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango continues to impress at his new club Amazulu FC having claimed his first man of the match honour.

The former Orlando Pirates forward displayed a wonderful performance in his club’s MTN Top 8 assignment against Cape Town City on Saturday evening, to help them record a 2-1 victory.

Although he did not register his name on the scoresheet, Mhango was involved in both of Amazulu’s both goals. He provided an assist for the first goals, and his powerful shot helped his teammate to score from a rebound.

Speaking in a post-match interview, the Malawian man said the victory for the whole team matters than his personal achievement.

The victory means, Gaba’s team has proceeded to the semi-finals of the cup. His immediate former club, has also made it to the last four following their 2-1 victory against Royal AM.

So far, Gaba has found the back of the net for Usuthu three times in six games. He is among the leading goal scorers in South Africa’s top league.

