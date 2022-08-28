Nigerian Afro-pop star Kizz Daniel thrills fans in Malawi show

Afrobeats megastar Kizz Daniel performed in Malawi in the early hours of today where he entertained thousands of Malawians with his hits including Buga, the intercontinental smash hit which has made him one of the most in-demand African talents.

Kizz Daniel arrived in Malawi on Friday and he performed on Saturday, 27th August 2022 at Lilongwe Golf Club in Lilongwe.

The show was organised by Epic Lifestyle and it was a sold out show with a lot of people attending.

The stage was well designed very classic, one of the best stages in Malawian entertainment history with VIP and VVIP tables.

In a one and a half hour-long performance, Kizz thrilled thousands of fans with some of his hit singles including ‘Woju’, ‘Lie’, ‘Pour Me Water’, ‘Eh God’, Poko, Mama, One ticket and of course, the biggest song of 2022 in Africa ‘Buga’.

The fans at Lilongwe Golf Club really enjoyed the show and were given maximum value for their money as they sang along to Kizz Daniel’s hits and when the smash hit ‘Buga’ came on the whole place erupted.

Kizz Daniel’s massive performance in Malawi is part of his Afro classic tour and currently Buga is the most trending song in Africa.

Speaking to Malawi24, John Thundu who attended the show said he was very happy to finally see his favourite artist performing live in Malawi and he was not surprised by the huge turnout of people at the show because currently Kizz Daniel is the most booked artist and also his song Buga has been enjoying massive airplay across the country.

Before Kizz Daniel showed up on stage, Malawian artists such as Eli Njuchi, Driemo, Phyzix, Janta and Sangie spiced up the show.

