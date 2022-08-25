Police recover stolen items, arrest 6 suspects in Blantyre

Police at Chilomoni in Blantyre have arrested six people on suspicion that they committed a series of breaking offences as well as receiving stolen properties.

Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer Sub Inspector Peter Mchiza for some months, Chilomoni Police have been receiving complaints from the public in the area concerning security threats.

During the said period a number of houses were broken into and the criminals went away with various items.

Police intensified investigations which led to the arrest of Juma Kamwendo, 19, on August 21, 2022 following a tip from members of the community.

Kamwendo admitted to be among the suspects who had been terrorizing Chilomoni area and also revealed his three accomplices namely Yona Chikwawa 23, Ishmael Maida 16 and Phillip Madeya 19 who were later apprehended.

Police also recovered some of the stolen properties in Blantyre market while others were found hidden in their houses including desktop computers, Plasma TVs, public address systems and flash discs worthy K7 Million.

Following the recovery, Kas Mike Millionaire, 52, and Charles Banda, 48, were also arrested for receiving stolen properties.

Kamwendo, Chikwawa, Maida and Madeya have been charged with house breaking which contravenes section 309(a) while Millionaire and Banda will answer the charges of receiving stolen properties contrary to section 328 of the Penal Code.

Police is therefore extending their gratitude to members of the community for their support in the fight against crime.

Furthermore, police is encouraging the public to practice the strategy of know your neighbour and report to the police of any suspicious person or criminal activities happening in the area.

Kamwendo, Chikwawa and Madeya come from Chilomoni Village, Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre while Maida hails from Lipolo Village, Traditional Authority Mchiramwera in Thyolo District.

