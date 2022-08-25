Bushiri’s ECG wants 30,000 people to receive Christ during global week of evangelism

ECG The Jesus Nation Church on Monday started outdoor evangelism and humanitarian activities which are expected to end on Sunday as the church says it wants to lead over 30,000 people to Christ during the week.

According to Ephraim Nyondo who is the spokesperson for leader of the church, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, the evangelism and humanitarian activities is aimed at fulfilling the church’s mission of preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ to the whole world.

Through a press statement, Nyondo said ECG The Jesus Nation Church would also want to provide spiritual, social, educational and psychological needs to the human race through the same activities.

He said in this week, ECG members, in all the 72 countries where the church operates from, will be engaged in several activities such as street parades, charity works, door-to-door evangelism.

The spokesperson further indicated that the members will also be involved in daily mid-day online prayers, intercessions and musical concerts and it will close with a special service on Sunday to be led by Prophet Bushiri.

In his message last Sunday, Prophet Bushiri said he is so hopeful that by the end of the event, over 30000 people will receive Jesus Christ.

“It’s an important annual event that, as a church, we unite and dedicate ourselves in living our mission. Already so much has already been achieved and more is being anticipated. We expect over 20000 to 30000 will receive Jesus Christ in this week,” said Prophet Bushiri.

