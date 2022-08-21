Bullets, Wanderers to meet in FDH Bank Cup semifinal

The biggest fixture in Malawi, the Blantyre Derby between Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers, will take place in the semifinals of the FDH Bank Cup.

The two teams met each other last week in the Tnm Super League where football spectators were entertained with the play and the six goals scored on the day.

Yesterday, Nomads hammered Kamuzu Barracks by four goals to one in the Quarterfinals of the FDH Bank Cup at Kamuzu Stadium to set a date with their rivals Bullets in the much anticipated Blantyre Derby.

On the other hand, Bullets beat Chitipa United by 2 goals to nill in another quarterfinal match.

Vincent Nyangulu, Vitumbiko Kumwenda, Francis Mkonda and Isaac Kaliati scored for the Lali Luban based boys while former Masters Security striker, Zeliati Nkhoma converted from the 12-yards to score a consolation goal for the Chioko Boys.

With the absence of their three key players, Nyasa Big Bullets kept a cleansheet against Chitipa United to answer all the criticism of the porosity of their defence.

Babatunde Adepoju and Anthony Mfune scored for Bullets to cruise into the semifinals of this prestigious cup for the first time as they were booted in the quarterfinals last season by Silver Strikers.

Coach for Mighty Wanderers, Alex Ngwira, when asked about the Blantyre Derby, said it will be a tough game.

“This is going to be a good and difficult game. We are telling our boys to set their eyes on the goals that’s why why we are finding more goals right now,” said Ngwira.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have managed to score 10 goals and have conceded 4 in 3 games under the mentorship of the former Chitipa United coach.

Coach for Kamuzu Barracks Charles Kamanga admitted that the way Nomads are playing their cards, it remains not a doubt for them to win the Cup.

However, this is like last season’s situation. Wanderers broke the record of failing to beat Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium in 9 years when they recorded a 1-0 victory in the Super League but Bullets revenged mercilessly in the semifinals of the Airtel Top 8 Cup when they comfortably destroyed their brothers by four goals to one.

Since their victory in the Carlsberg Cup on August 29, 2015, Mighty Wanderers are winless in all Cup games against their neighbours.

Bulllets had a revenge in the same Cup in 2017 when they won the Cup at Bingu National Stadium on penalties after 2-all stalemate and Yamikani Chester saw his penalty hitting the upright before Nelson Kangunje confirmed the victory for the people’s team.

To reach this phase of semifinals, Wanderers booted out Kamuzu Barracks Reserve, Dedza Dynamos and KB while Bullets beat Sable Farming, Moyale Barracks and Chitipa United.

